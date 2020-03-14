BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,082 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.76.

Shares of SBUX opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.00. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

