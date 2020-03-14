BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,805 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $90.06 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $109.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,689. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

