BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.43 Million Stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,752 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,998 shares of company stock worth $3,120,890. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDC. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

WDC opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

