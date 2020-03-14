Blair William & Co. IL Has $7.43 Million Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 42,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.48.

In other ONEOK news, CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,310.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark W. Helderman acquired 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Insiders bought 56,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,249,020 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE opened at $30.72 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

