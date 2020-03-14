BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,016 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,837 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $857,060,000 after acquiring an additional 53,831 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,403,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,411,000 after acquiring an additional 384,884 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,812,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after acquiring an additional 421,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,334,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,892,000 after acquiring an additional 56,090 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,502,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 15,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,165,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 410,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,970,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 390,259 shares of company stock worth $28,377,731. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company had revenue of $599.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

