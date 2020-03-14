Brandes Investment Partners LP Cuts Position in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTM. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $836.15 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $814.28 and a 1-year high of $1,168.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,084.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,088.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

