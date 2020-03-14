Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,217 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.36.

ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

