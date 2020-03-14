Boston Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Boston Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $2,680,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $895,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $386,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 70.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at $910,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.21. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.45 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

