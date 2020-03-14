Boston Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,429 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day moving average is $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

