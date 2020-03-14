Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,030 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock opened at $90.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52-week low of $76.65 and a 52-week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,689 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

