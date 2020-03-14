TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) Stake Lessened by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 575.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,991.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

TEL stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 1-year low of $65.10 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

