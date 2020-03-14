Short Interest in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Increases By 19.7%

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 2,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 947,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRI. Citigroup upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Weingarten Realty Investors from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $32.17. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 64.82%. The company had revenue of $119.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Short Interest in Weingarten Realty Investors Increases By 19.7%
