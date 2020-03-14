Short Interest in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Decreases By 9.3%

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 961,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the February 13th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.9 days.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $90.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.93.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.71 per share, with a total value of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. grace capital increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. grace capital now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

