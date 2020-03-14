11,017 Shares in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in CAE by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,785,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,468,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,412,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,323,000 after purchasing an additional 441,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,834,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,009,000 after purchasing an additional 149,559 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,722,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,610,000 after purchasing an additional 107,634 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,577,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,651,000 after purchasing an additional 74,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CAE in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

CAE stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $699.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cae Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0828 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

