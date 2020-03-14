Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises approximately 1.1% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,302,218 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $447,925,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $314.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.29 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.86.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.26, for a total transaction of $108,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

