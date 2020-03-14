Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $238.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.69. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $185.77 and a twelve month high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.08.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,068,174. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

