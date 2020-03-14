Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 84.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $87.09 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

