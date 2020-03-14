Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Pool by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pool by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Pool by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $206.14 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $156.01 and a 52 week high of $238.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

