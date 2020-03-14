Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $92.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

11,017 Shares in Cae Inc Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC
11,017 Shares in Cae Inc Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co.
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp
Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $23.96 Million Holdings in American Tower Corp
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $333,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pool Co.
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Pool Co.
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report