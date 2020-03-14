Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $88.62 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.56 and a one year high of $92.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

