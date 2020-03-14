Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $301,601,000 after acquiring an additional 146,784 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 479,905 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $154,189,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $144,957,000 after acquiring an additional 36,840 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $291.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.97. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $272.78 and a 12 month high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

