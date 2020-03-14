6,364 Shares in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Mondelez International by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.76 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

