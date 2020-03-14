Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 5,902 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 26,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on K. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $27,220,000 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

