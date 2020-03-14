Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total transaction of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.30.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $166.51 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $147.08 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.96.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

