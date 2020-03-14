Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,139 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

MO stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

