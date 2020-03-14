Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,363 WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays downgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.36.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $105.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

