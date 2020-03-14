Blair William & Co. IL Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.