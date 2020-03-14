Blair William & Co. IL Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $122.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.33. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $170.84.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Blair William & Co. IL Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Buys 643 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 70,782 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit
Blair William & Co. IL Sells 70,782 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL
iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL
Bell Bank Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc
Bell Bank Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc
CoStar Group Inc Shares Acquired by Bell Bank
CoStar Group Inc Shares Acquired by Bell Bank
38,594 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co Acquired by Bell Bank
38,594 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co Acquired by Bell Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report