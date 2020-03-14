iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Raised by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after acquiring an additional 21,957 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 392,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 105,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

