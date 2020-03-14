Bell Bank Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Bell Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $272.04 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.91 and its 200 day moving average is $265.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $297.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

