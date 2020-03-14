CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $846,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $717,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $713,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $663.93 on Friday. CoStar Group Inc has a one year low of $452.42 and a one year high of $746.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. ValuEngine raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $597.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $750.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

