38,594 Shares in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Acquired by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TAP. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

