ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 246.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 135.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $6.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.20. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 57.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

