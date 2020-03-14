Bell Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Bell Bank lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,132 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.6% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bell Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

STX opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.58. Seagate Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,666.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,720. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.