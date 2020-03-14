Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 8,475.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,901 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,835 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,493,000 after purchasing an additional 548,726 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 710,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,525 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 445.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVLV opened at $9.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $651.89 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.35. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.64 million. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas acquired 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 38,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $788,193.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,013 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,394.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

