Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys Shares of 547,186 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 547,186 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,243,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 807,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 318,519 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 631,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 89,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays upgraded Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

