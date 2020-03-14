Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 108,163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $15,643,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.59.

DIS opened at $102.52 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $91.64 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.50. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

