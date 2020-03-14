Americana Partners LLC Buys Shares of 614 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after buying an additional 61,820 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BLK. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackRock from $600.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price target (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $621.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $535.73.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $413.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $519.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $483.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $383.43 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

