4,228 Shares in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Purchased by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $114.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $99.09 and a one year high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

