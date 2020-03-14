Americana Partners LLC Takes $560,000 Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $270.01 on Friday. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.41 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.87. The company has a market cap of $271.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

