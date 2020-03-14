American Trust Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 685 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,341 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.9% of American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.