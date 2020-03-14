AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,328 Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock worth $20,264,169 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

