SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Reduced by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $75.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $67.45 and a 1-year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

