Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,748,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $529,047,000 after buying an additional 134,915 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after buying an additional 76,933 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,092,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $233,101,000 after buying an additional 136,699 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,868,000 after buying an additional 93,390 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $54.36 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.85.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

