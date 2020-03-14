Alexandria Capital LLC Sells 132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alexandria Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,730 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.5% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 20,879 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,547,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $331,000. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,273,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.33. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

