Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director Buys $127,650.00 in Stock

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00.

G Kennedy Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, G Kennedy Thompson bought 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.33 per share, with a total value of $162,990.00.

Shares of PNFP opened at $43.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $37.75 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 11.92%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNFP. ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

