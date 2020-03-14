Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Fiserv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.08.

Fiserv stock opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $81.62 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.95.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,949,250 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,676,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Night Owl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,297,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

