Brett A. Pletcher Sells 2,950 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GILD opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $80.40.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after buying an additional 8,343,863 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 4,856,556 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after buying an additional 2,682,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after buying an additional 2,228,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.