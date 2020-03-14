Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total value of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.33. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $72.38 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

