Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 910 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $400.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $390.90 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $190.38 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

