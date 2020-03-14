Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $98.64 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.35 and a 52-week high of $119.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.