BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)

BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. Audentes Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.6% of BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.13% of Audentes Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,984,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 241,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 89.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 49.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 255,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOLD opened at $59.97 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

Audentes Therapeutics Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

